W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,647 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRB opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.75.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

