Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,379 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 126,651 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,437,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 103.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.45. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $192,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $131,967.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,426 shares of company stock worth $2,740,985 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

