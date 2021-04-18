Zacks: Brokerages Expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.91 Billion

Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will report $68.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $70.55 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $62.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $278.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $273.14 billion to $282.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $302.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $291.20 billion to $309.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.83.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,433,841,000 after purchasing an additional 295,642 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207,865 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,532,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $273.25 and a 1-year high of $392.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.10 and its 200-day moving average is $342.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

