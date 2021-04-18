First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $706.78 Million

Analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report sales of $706.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $589.90 million and the highest is $848.00 million. First Solar reported sales of $532.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Solar.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.14. 5,488,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.67. First Solar has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $45,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,517.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $233,437.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,421.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 46,927 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,203.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 70,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $54,055,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.