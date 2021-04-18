Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.48.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,174,468 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,527,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.