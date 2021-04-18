Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Heritage Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million.

Several brokerages have commented on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.11. 725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $725.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 28.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 21.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 59.9% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

