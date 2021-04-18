Analysts Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) PT at C$5.82

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPG. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. ATB Capital raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$3.65 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

TSE:CPG traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.80. 2,733,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,179,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.04. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.12 and a 1-year high of C$5.86.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$447.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.4879794 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently -0.37%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

