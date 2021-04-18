Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.48. Discover Financial Services posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,208%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $11.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $12.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $210,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $1,037,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $2,001,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.52 and its 200-day moving average is $85.05. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $104.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

