Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives $4.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

NYSE ESTE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,325. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 2.90.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.