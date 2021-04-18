Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,392. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $239.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

