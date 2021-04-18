Vivid Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.19.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $22,283,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $3,295,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 443,010 shares of company stock valued at $93,019,014. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.40. 60,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,294. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of -448.74 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.62. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

