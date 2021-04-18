Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Position Reduced by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $47,829,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 899,042 shares of company stock valued at $141,696,644.

Shares of LMND stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.00. 7,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,823. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.76.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.