Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 62,943 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,943 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,353,000 after acquiring an additional 46,382 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.80. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $56.44 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

