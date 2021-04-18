Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 3,894 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $137.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.82 and a 200 day moving average of $135.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $337.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

