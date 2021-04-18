Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth $581,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 577.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 42.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 16.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth $52,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.58 and its 200 day moving average is $237.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.93 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.