The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. The Shyft Group makes up 2.3% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Shyft Group worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.89. 589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,043 shares in the company, valued at $19,238,828.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,586. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Colliers Securities increased their price target on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.