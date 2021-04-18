Dfpg Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after buying an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.29. The stock had a trading volume of 16,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,900. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $118.06 and a one year high of $223.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.35 and a 200-day moving average of $194.44.

