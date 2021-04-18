Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 165 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,292.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,068. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,105.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,853.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,209.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,306.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $143,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,280.05.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

