Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 21,133 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $45,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,149,704,000 after purchasing an additional 621,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,153,224,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342,126 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $69.80. 51,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,730,107. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 116.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

