NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,692 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of NRG Energy worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in NRG Energy by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NRG shares. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

NYSE:NRG opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

