Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at $224,000.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.72, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.