Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,297,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,668,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 555.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 51,826 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $23.04 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.01, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.