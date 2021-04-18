WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 826 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

SLB stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,157,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

