Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $21.26 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 15.0% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $21,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,066,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,762,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978,311 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.93. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

