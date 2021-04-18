Norges Bank Makes New $46.53 Million Investment in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,325,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,533,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.08% of Premier at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Premier by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Premier by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.18 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

