Norges Bank Takes Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 701,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,020,000. Norges Bank owned 1.17% of Selective Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIGI opened at $77.49 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $77.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.42 and a 200-day moving average of $65.17.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

