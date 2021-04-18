Veriti Management LLC Purchases 288 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.70.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.