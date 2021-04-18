Veriti Management LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,105,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,330 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,914 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.73. 71,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,249,615. The stock has a market cap of $213.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

