NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $750.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $700.00. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $636.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $535.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.41. The company has a market capitalization of $396.15 billion, a PE ratio of 104.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $267.11 and a 1-year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NVIDIA by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

