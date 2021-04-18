UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $7.78 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,714,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,516,000 after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $115,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after purchasing an additional 379,419 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 408,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CW. Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

NYSE:CW opened at $125.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.41. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $81.72 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

In related news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $33,664.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,652.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,322,834. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

