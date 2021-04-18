UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,273 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $8,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,155,000 after buying an additional 72,463 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 27,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,582 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CXP shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

