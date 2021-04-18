UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,980 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Popular worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Popular by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPOP opened at $72.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $75.16.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

