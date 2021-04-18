Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.4% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.98. The company had a trading volume of 143,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,221,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $423.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

