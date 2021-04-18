Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 74 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.39. 1,117,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,808. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.60 and a fifty-two week high of $269.69.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

