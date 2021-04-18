UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Boston Beer by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Boston Beer by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,259,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Boston Beer by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,119,000 after purchasing an additional 48,529 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in The Boston Beer by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,050 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Boston Beer by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 87,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,294.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,135.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,019.93. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $394.50 and a 52-week high of $1,298.62.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,002.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.85.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.