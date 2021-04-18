Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $9,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $112,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $182,000.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $108.72 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $54.73 and a one year high of $179.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $91.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares in the company, valued at $10,908,128.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,637,704 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.