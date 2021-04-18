Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $105,000 Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

Shares of POOL opened at $382.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.05. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $183.02 and a 52 week high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $839.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.02 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

