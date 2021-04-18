Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $99,000 in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNOG shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

