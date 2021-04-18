GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,826 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.87.

In related news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $909,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $1,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,179,310 shares in the company, valued at $118,111,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,910,462 shares of company stock valued at $69,597,442.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.