Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 620 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $215.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $121.36 and a one year high of $217.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

