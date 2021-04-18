APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 187.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in APA were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Motco boosted its holdings in APA by 13,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 309.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APA opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on APA in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.48.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

