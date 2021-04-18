Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 35,117 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,117 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.93% of AZZ worth $59,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in AZZ by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AZZ by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AZZ in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $56.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $51,350.00. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $102,825.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at $454,848.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,060 shares of company stock worth $456,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZZ shares. Sidoti cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries.

