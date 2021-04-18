OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,212,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 21,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of OceanFirst Financial worth $59,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 60,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,887 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

OCFC stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

