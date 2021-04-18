Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $60.24 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,077,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $60,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Donaldson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

