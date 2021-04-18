Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stake Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,153,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.59% of Helios Technologies worth $61,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.23 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

