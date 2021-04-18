Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $62,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Flowers Foods by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 163,154 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Flowers Foods by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 527.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 73,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $24.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.05 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

