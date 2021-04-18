Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 257 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $9.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $549.22. 3,139,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,574,511. The company has a market cap of $243.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $393.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.45.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

