Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,750 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IAA were worth $62,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.90.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $62.12 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

