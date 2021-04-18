Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 10,745 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,161,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $62,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.