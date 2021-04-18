Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Position Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,720,278 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,127 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Meta Financial Group worth $62,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of CASH opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

In related news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock worth $225,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

